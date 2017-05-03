Jonny Bairstow stars as Yorkshire def...

Jonny Bairstow stars as Yorkshire defeat Durham

Jonny Bairstow warmed up for England's clashes against Ireland later this week with a List A best 174 from 113 balls as Yorkshire defeated Durham in the Royal London One-Day Cup. Bairstow, elevated to opener in this year's domestic 50-over competition, thrashed 16 fours and seven sixes to help the White Rose overhaul Durham's 335 for five at Headingley with six wickets and 14 balls to spare.

