Jonny Bairstow stars as Yorkshire defeat Durham

Jonny Bairstow warmed up for England's clashes against Ireland later this week with a List A best 174 from 113 balls as Yorkshire defeated Durham in the Royal London One-Day Cup. Bairstow, elevated to opener in this year's domestic 50-over competition, thrashed 16 fours and seven sixes to help the White Rose overhaul Durham's 335 for five at Headingley with six wickets and 14 balls to spare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.