Jonny Bairstow stars as Yorkshire defeat Durham
Jonny Bairstow warmed up for England's clashes against Ireland later this week with a List A best 174 from 113 balls as Yorkshire defeated Durham in the Royal London One-Day Cup. Bairstow, elevated to opener in this year's domestic 50-over competition, thrashed 16 fours and seven sixes to help the White Rose overhaul Durham's 335 for five at Headingley with six wickets and 14 balls to spare.
