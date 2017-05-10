Jonathan Agnew bowled over by MBE after 26 years as cricket correspondent
Cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew reminded the Duke of Cambridge of how bad the senior royal is at cricket as William presented him with an MBE. The 57-year-old, who is fondly known as Aggers, said he felt "like a million dollars" when he found out he was getting an MBE for services to broadcasting.
