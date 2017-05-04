Jim Allenby returns to haunt Glamorga...

Jim Allenby returns to haunt Glamorgan and keep Somerset top of the table

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bucksfreepress.co.uk

Jim Allenby struck a maiden List A century as Somerset maintained their position at the top of the Royal London One-Day Cup South Group with a 170-run win over Glamorgan at Cardiff. The former Glamorgan all-rounder, making his 117th 50-over appearance, carried his bat for 144 off 146 deliveries to lift Somerset to 338 for three after losing the toss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free... 2 hr commenters 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr Gonna pharts 32,971
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... 11 hr Sure pharts 2
News Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De... 18 hr NuggetsPharts 2
News Former La Crosse School Official Charged In Sex... Thu Made Phart 2
News 'U' Addresses Sex Assault Policies After Footba... Thu Volcano Phart 4
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Thu Link phart 223
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,769 • Total comments across all topics: 280,806,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC