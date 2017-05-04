Jim Allenby returns to haunt Glamorgan and keep Somerset top of the table
Jim Allenby struck a maiden List A century as Somerset maintained their position at the top of the Royal London One-Day Cup South Group with a 170-run win over Glamorgan at Cardiff. The former Glamorgan all-rounder, making his 117th 50-over appearance, carried his bat for 144 off 146 deliveries to lift Somerset to 338 for three after losing the toss.
