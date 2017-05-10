Jeter's No 2 retired by Yanks; Monument Park plaque unveiled
Derek Jeter held a microphone and spoke without notes to the crowd that filled sold-out Yankee Stadium. His No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colin Kaepernick is wrong. (Aug '16)
|12 hr
|He pharts
|12
|Trainer tells inquest there was no way to preve...
|12 hr
|Me pharts
|4
|Man City beats Leicester 2-1 after bizarre pena...
|12 hr
|Fans pharts
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|Is pharts
|33,026
|Ravens Cut Elvis Dumervil
|17 hr
|Know phart
|4
|In pictures: Swimmers enjoy dip in 101-year-old...
|20 hr
|EnjoyPhartse
|2
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|Sat
|Pointing pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC