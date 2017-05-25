Jesus Navas and Gael Clichy leave Manchester City
Navas spent four years the club, making 77 Premier League starts, with Clichy leaving after six years' service and more than 200 appearances. Their exits follow that of long-serving right-back Pablo Zabaleta, who left after nine years at the club following the end of the season.
