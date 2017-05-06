James scores 35, Cavs take lead with ...

James scores 35, Cavs take lead with 115-94 victory

Read more: Sun-Star

James scored 35 points, Kevin Love had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Cavaliers pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Toronto Raptors 115-94 on Friday night and take a 3-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. "We knew we were coming to a hostile environment, we knew they were going to give us everything they had, no matter who was in the lineup," James said.

