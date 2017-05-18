James Anderson's groin injury to be r...

James Anderson's groin injury to be reassessed on Saturday

12 hrs ago Read more: Cotswold Journal

James Anderson's groin injury will be reassessed on Saturday after he had to leave the field mid-over on the first morning of the Roses match at Old Trafford. The veteran England seamer pulled up alarmingly in his run-up in the middle of his sixth over and, after getting to his feet, made his way gingerly out of the action.

