James Anderson's groin injury to be reassessed on Saturday
James Anderson's groin injury will be reassessed on Saturday after he had to leave the field mid-over on the first morning of the Roses match at Old Trafford. The veteran England seamer pulled up alarmingly in his run-up in the middle of his sixth over and, after getting to his feet, made his way gingerly out of the action.
