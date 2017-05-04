'It's not good': Tony Parker's injury dampens Spurs' win 0:0
Kawhi Leonard had 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and the Spurs overcame the loss of Tony Parker to beat the Rockets 121-96 on Wednesday night and even the Western Conference semifinals at one game apiece. Parker did not return after hurting his left leg with 8:43 remaining in the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nation 17 mins ago 10:10 p.m.SUV in Aaron Herna...
|3 min
|Bob Krapft
|1
|Texas Legislature fetes former Cowboys quarterb...
|8 min
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
|McCown eyes Jets' starting gig, relishes role o...
|10 min
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|20 min
|SoonPhart
|32,955
|Halton swimmers will be looking to improve
|1 hr
|Link Phartze
|2
|Figure Skating Trainer Charged With Sex Abuse (Feb '08)
|9 hr
|HeardPhartz
|31
|Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse...
|14 hr
|SomePhartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC