'It's not good': Tony Parker's injury dampens Spurs' win 0:0

Kawhi Leonard had 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and the Spurs overcame the loss of Tony Parker to beat the Rockets 121-96 on Wednesday night and even the Western Conference semifinals at one game apiece. Parker did not return after hurting his left leg with 8:43 remaining in the game.

