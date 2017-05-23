Irving and LeBron push Cavs past Celt...

Irving and LeBron push Cavs past Celtics to victory

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Kyrie Irving took over in the second half and finished with 42 points, LeBron James added 34 and the Cleveland Cavaliers moved within one win of an almost inevitable third date in the Finals with Golden State by rallying to beat the Boston Celtics 112-99 on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. Irving stayed on the floor despite rolling his left ankle in the third quarter, when he scored 19 in less than five minutes, and James shook off early foul trouble as the Cavs opened a 3-1 lead in the series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sam Bradford a players champion and the Viking'... 6 hr SpinningPhartzx 8
News Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ... 6 hr BearsPhartzx 26
News Varsity (Feb '08) 7 hr You Phartsz 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... 10 hr MorePhartsc 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 17 hr The phartss 33,088
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 23 hr Find phartse 225
News Derrick White impresses at NBA Draft Combine Mon Should Fart 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,732 • Total comments across all topics: 281,241,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC