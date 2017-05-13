IndyCar racer Sebastien Bourdais to undergo surgery after 230mph crash

French driver Sebastien Bourdais will undergo surgery on a fractured pelvis and hip after his high-speed crash during the first day of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500. Bourdais, who drives for Dale Coyne Racing, crashed on the third of his four laps of qualification as, travelling at over 230mph, he lost control on a bend, flipping his car over and setting it on fire.

