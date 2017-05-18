In-form Alastair Cook secures invitation to 2018 North-South Series
Alastair Cook may yet find an improbable route back into England's 2019 World Cup reckoning after earning an invitation to next year's North-South Series. Cook was axed as England's one-day international captain just before the last World Cup, in Australia and New Zealand in 2015, and has not featured in any squad since leading his country to a 5-2 series defeat in Sri Lanka shortly before his 30th birthday in December 2014.
