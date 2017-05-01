I feel at home at Celtic, says Scott ...

I feel at home at Celtic, says Scott Sinclair

Scott Sinclair admitted he had "found a home" at Celtic after being voted the club's player of the year. The former Swansea, Manchester City and Aston Villa winger won both the supporters' and his fellow players' prizes at the club's awards night.

