Hull midfielder Ryan Mason returns to...

Hull midfielder Ryan Mason returns to training ground after head injury

5 hrs ago

Hull midfielder Ryan Mason has made his first return to the club's training ground after suffering a serious head injury in January. The Tigers' club-record signing, who fractured his skull during Hull's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea on January 22, visited team-mates and staff in Cottingham on Friday.

