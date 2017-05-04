Hull midfielder Ryan Mason returns to training ground after head injury
Hull midfielder Ryan Mason has made his first return to the club's training ground after suffering a serious head injury in January. The Tigers' club-record signing, who fractured his skull during Hull's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea on January 22, visited team-mates and staff in Cottingham on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|2 hr
|Sure pharts
|2
|Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De...
|9 hr
|NuggetsPharts
|2
|Former La Crosse School Official Charged In Sex...
|18 hr
|Made Phart
|2
|'U' Addresses Sex Assault Policies After Footba...
|18 hr
|Volcano Phart
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|Cucumbers pharts
|32,967
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|Thu
|Link phart
|223
|McCown eyes Jets' starting gig, relishes role o...
|Thu
|Holding phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC