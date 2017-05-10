Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua s...

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua swings by for Manchester United training

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua dropped in on Manchester United's players ahead of their Premier League game at Tottenham on Sunday. Two weeks on from his memorable Wembley win over Wladimir Klitschko on April 29, the 27-year-old went live on Instagram to show himself training with United's players at their Carrington base.

