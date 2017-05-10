Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua swings by for Manchester United training
Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua dropped in on Manchester United's players ahead of their Premier League game at Tottenham on Sunday. Two weeks on from his memorable Wembley win over Wladimir Klitschko on April 29, the 27-year-old went live on Instagram to show himself training with United's players at their Carrington base.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|15 min
|WasPhart
|33,020
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|16 min
|TooPhart
|2
|Federal sports betting case ends with no prison...
|5 hr
|The phart
|2
|weird preseason schedule?
|11 hr
|WhoPharts
|14
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|Fri
|Thats phartz
|6
|Jose Mourinho urges Man Utd fans to make Old Tr...
|Thu
|Urges phart
|1
|Staff Sgt. Maupin's Remains Found (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Know phart
|819
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC