Hannah Macleod announces retirement from international hockey

Macleod made 153 international appearances for England and Great Britain and was instrumental in the Olympic success last August in Rio. She has been an international for 14 years, claiming 13 international medals, including gold at the 2015 EuroHockey Championships in London.

