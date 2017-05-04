Hammer blows - Tottenham's bogey team

7 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Tottenham's Premier League title challenge hit the buffers on Friday night when they lost 1-0 at West Ham. Friday's defeat was a case of deja vu for Mauricio Pochettino's men, whose title bid last season was also hurt by an away loss at the Hammers.

