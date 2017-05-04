Hammer blows - Tottenham's bogey team
Tottenham's Premier League title challenge hit the buffers on Friday night when they lost 1-0 at West Ham. Friday's defeat was a case of deja vu for Mauricio Pochettino's men, whose title bid last season was also hurt by an away loss at the Hammers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|2 hr
|Mouth phart
|6
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|EatPharts
|32,973
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|3 hr
|Opens phartz
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|23 hr
|Sure pharts
|2
|Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De...
|Fri
|NuggetsPharts
|2
|Former La Crosse School Official Charged In Sex...
|Thu
|Made Phart
|2
|'U' Addresses Sex Assault Policies After Footba...
|Thu
|Volcano Phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC