Greg Rutherford and Holly Bradshaw star at emotional Manchester Great City Games
Manchester came together after a traumatic week as Great Britain Olympians Greg Rutherford and Holly Bradshaw helped make the Great City Games a triumphant spectacle. Monday's terrorist attack in the city, in which 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber at the Manchester Arena following a concert by American singer Ariana Grande, has cast a shadow over Manchester and the UK as a whole this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|Large Phartzz
|33,109
|Miami Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill says he has heal...
|20 hr
|HePharts
|2
|Redskins' Josh Norman rips Cowboys' Dez Bryant ...
|20 hr
|JoshPharts
|2
|Colin Kaepernick supporters gather in New York ...
|20 hr
|NewPharts
|2
|Despite claiming team was 5 weeks behind after ...
|20 hr
|ClaimingPharts
|2
|The World Is Running Out of Sand
|23 hr
|World phart
|2
|Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08)
|Fri
|This Phartzz
|42
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC