Great Manchester Run to go ahead but ...

Great Manchester Run to go ahead but Chelsea's parade off after terror attack

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Worcester News

Organisers believe the decision to press ahead with Europe's largest 10-kilometre race, which will be held alongside a separate half-marathon, can show Manchester's resilience in the wake of Monday's terrorist attack. Tens of thousands of runners are expected to participate in the street race but some changes may be made to the route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr NextPharts 33,092
News Mother's day open houses set 13 hr DayPhart 2
News Sam Bradford a players champion and the Viking'... Tue SpinningPhartzx 8
News Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ... Tue BearsPhartzx 26
News Varsity (Feb '08) Tue You Phartsz 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... Tue MorePhartsc 2
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Tue Find phartse 225
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,919 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC