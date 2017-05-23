Great Manchester Run to go ahead but Chelsea's parade off after terror attack
Organisers believe the decision to press ahead with Europe's largest 10-kilometre race, which will be held alongside a separate half-marathon, can show Manchester's resilience in the wake of Monday's terrorist attack. Tens of thousands of runners are expected to participate in the street race but some changes may be made to the route.
