Goldie Sayers announces retirement fr...

Goldie Sayers announces retirement from athletics

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Wirral Globe

The 34-year-old Newmarket javelin thrower finished fourth at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 but retesting of anti-doping samples, uncovering a doping violation by Russia's Mariya Abakumova, saw her elevated to third last year. Sayers' bid to improve on her placing at London 2012 was wrecked by injury and she missed out on a place at the Rio Olympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse... 21 min cheaper 2 stay at... 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr OutPharts 32,953
News May Day protests draw activists, workers, and s... 10 hr Thats pharted 4
News Chiefs move up, take QB Patrick Mahomes 10th ov... 10 hr He pharted 6
News Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14) 14 hr ThatsPharts 5
News All 6 Arrested In Bloomington Shooting Charged ... 22 hr Make phartz 4
Kletchko Brothers dominate Boxing-Badest on Planet (Jan '12) Tue HowPhartz 3
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,908 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC