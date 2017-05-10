Glenn Loovens: Sheffield Wednesday are ready for Premier League football

Glenn Loovens believes Sheffield Wednesday are ready to make the step up to the Premier League as they prepare for their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final clash at Huddersfield. The Owls suffered play-off final heartache last season after they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Hull, courtesy of a stunning long-range strike from Mohamed Diame to earn the Tigers a place in the top flight.

