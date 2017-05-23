Glamorgan's Jacques Rudolph to retire...

Glamorgan's Jacques Rudolph to retire from cricket at end of season

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: This is Local London

Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph has announced he will retire from all forms of cricket at the end of the county season. The former South Africa batsman will also immediately relinquish his role as the club's skipper in the Specsavers County Championship - with Michael Hogan taking charge - but will lead them in the forthcoming NatWest T20 Blast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr EdPhart 33,090
News Mother's day open houses set 5 hr DayPhart 2
News Sam Bradford a players champion and the Viking'... 16 hr SpinningPhartzx 8
News Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ... 16 hr BearsPhartzx 26
News Varsity (Feb '08) 17 hr You Phartsz 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... 19 hr MorePhartsc 2
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Tue Find phartse 225
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,843 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC