Gilles Simon sees off Kyle Edmund to reach quarter-finals of Lyon Open

Gilles Simon came from behind to beat Britain's Kyle Edmund 3-6 7-5 6-4 to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Lyon Open. The British number two had continued his momentum from Tuesday's victory over Brazilian Thiago Monteiro by forcing an early break to lead 3-1 and then closed out the first set in 35 minutes.

