Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids a fond farewell to Ugo Ehiogu
Gareth Southgate gave a heartfelt speech recalling his memories of Ugo Ehiogu at the footballer's funeral in north London on Wednesday. Ehiogu died at the age of 44 after suffering a cardiac arrest on April 20 at Tottenham's training ground, where he worked a coach with their under-23 side.
