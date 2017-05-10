Gareth Southgate pays tribute as foot...

Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids a fond farewell to Ugo Ehiogu

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

Gareth Southgate gave a heartfelt speech recalling his memories of Ugo Ehiogu at the footballer's funeral in north London on Wednesday. Ehiogu died at the age of 44 after suffering a cardiac arrest on April 20 at Tottenham's training ground, where he worked a coach with their under-23 side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08) 2 min MikePhartz 30
News weird preseason schedule? 2 min St Rick Saintpornum 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr Yip phart 32,996
News Tennessee Receiver Josh Smith Arrested on Domes... Tue Room phart 2
News 'I'll run this place': Aaron Hernandez's prison... Tue Took Phart 4
News Nate Burleson replacing Bart Scott on 'NFL Today' Tue Scott phartz 4
News Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-... Tue Wins phart 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,474 • Total comments across all topics: 280,923,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC