French Open: Players to watch

Defending champion Novak Djokovic appears to have found some form at just the right time and will have new coach Andre Agassi in tow while world number one Andy Murray will hope to put his struggles behind him. With Serena Williams on maternity leave, Angelique Kerber heads a wide open women's field while Garbine Muguruza defends her title.

