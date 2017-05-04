French Open chiefs follow Wimbledon e...

French Open chiefs follow Wimbledon example and ban Nastase

16 hrs ago

Ilie Nastase has been barred from a second grand slam this year after French Open organisers followed their Wimbledon counterparts. Nastase, Romania's Fed Cup captain, was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Federation after his behaviour during April's tie against Great Britain.

