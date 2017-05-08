Fraser Forster is back to his best, says Southampton boss Claude Puel
Forster's form was under scrutiny earlier this term following some unconvincing displays, notably when his mistake helped Crystal Palace to a 3-0 win in December. But the England international has looked more assured in keeping back-to-back clean sheets in 0-0 draws against Hull and, on Sunday, at Liverpool when he saved a penalty from James Milner.
