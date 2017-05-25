Frank Deford, longtime sports writer, commentator, dead at 78
He had a keen eye for detail, ability to craft you-are-there stories and unwillingness to worship the athletes and coaches he covered. Frank Deford, a bon vivant writer who helped define Sports Illustrated's voice for more than three decades, died Sunday in Key West, Fla., his wife confirmed to The Washington Post .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locals catch 10-foot mako (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|PieceOfWork
|48
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|WasPhartsz
|33,113
|All-girl Fox Valley teen band She 5 reunites 42... (May '10)
|16 hr
|Thinking phartse
|9
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Tennessee Receiver Josh Smith Arrested on Domes...
|May 27
|HeardPharts
|3
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May 27
|Dress phart
|2
|Juan Mata jumps to Wayne Rooney's defence after... (Nov '15)
|May 27
|Fired phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC