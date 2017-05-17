Former Liverpool player Dirk Kuyt ret...

Former Liverpool player Dirk Kuyt retires after helping Feyenoord to Dutch title

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Argus

Kuyt, 36, netted a hat-trick on Sunday to secure a first national championship for the Rotterdam club in 18 years. Our captain Dirk @Kuyt has just announced his retirement from football.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Papi Chulo 33,045
News Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ... 1 hr Magnum Man II 1
News Vikings Add Former Bears DT Will Sutton 8 hr Might phart 4
News Sunday links: NFL Draft redux, an early project... Tue Better Pharts 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... Tue JustPhart 4
Celtics-Cavs! Mon Forgot phartx 3
News Brian Robison keeps belief in Vikings going int... May 15 Keep phartz 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,134 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC