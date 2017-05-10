Forest Green promoted to the English ...

Forest Green promoted to the English Football League

Kaiyne Woolery fired a Wembley double as Forest Green secured a place in the English Football League for the first time in their history by beating Tranmere 3-1 in the National League play-off final. Woolery's superb opener gave his side an early lead and although Connor Jennings equalised for Tranmere soon after, Forest Green struck twice in quick succession just before half-time.

