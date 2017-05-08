Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is not interested in a cross-city switch to Manchester United this summer, according to the Daily Mail. The Daily Star claims Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is still hopeful of signing Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk , even though Saints boss Claude Puel says the 25-year-old will not be leaving.

