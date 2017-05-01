Football rumours from the media
United are ready to splash the cash in the summer having been told they will have to pay Antoine Griezmann 300,000 per week if they want to sign him from Atletico Madrid. The France international has been a long-time target for Jose Mourinho, but will have to make him the Premier League's highest paid player if they want to bring him to Old Trafford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chiefs move up, take QB Patrick Mahomes 10th ov...
|21 min
|Laughing Bear Fan
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|YetPharts
|32,936
|May Day protests draw activists, workers, and s...
|3 hr
|MeanWhile
|1
|Deshaun Watson buys mom new car for birthday af...
|3 hr
|BustedPhart
|6
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|8 hr
|Very Phart
|216
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|23 hr
|Boston phart
|2
|After lots of trades and picks, Jets fill big n...
|23 hr
|Fill phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC