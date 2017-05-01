Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media

Read more: Hereford Times

United are ready to splash the cash in the summer having been told they will have to pay Antoine Griezmann 300,000 per week if they want to sign him from Atletico Madrid. The France international has been a long-time target for Jose Mourinho, but will have to make him the Premier League's highest paid player if they want to bring him to Old Trafford.

