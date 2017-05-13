Floyd Mayweather '90 per cent' likely...

Floyd Mayweather '90 per cent' likely to to fight Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather broke his silence regarding a potential fight with Conor McGregor by revealing he is "90 per cent" likely to face him if he returns because it's "the only fight that makes sense". UFC lightweight champion McGregor, who has a licence to box in California, insisted earlier this week he has signed a contract to fight Mayweather and awaits the American's response.

