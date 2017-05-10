FIFA quiet on reports of investigatio...

FIFA quiet on reports of investigation into Paul Pogba move to Manchester United

11 hrs ago

Several national newspapers claim football's world governing body has asked United for clarification on all aspects of Pogba's A 89million move to the club last summer. It is believed to be linked to claims that agent Mino Raiola pocketed A 41million from the deal that took the France international to Old Trafford.

Chicago, IL

