Fernando Alonso heads into Indianapolis 500 without any expectations
The 35-year-old Spaniard is bidding to complete the second instalment of the so-called Triple Crown - that of winning in Monte Carlo, which he has done on two occasions, the Indy 500 and Le Mans 24 hours race - and he has impressed on his transition to oval racing so far. Less than 15 minutes of the session remaining.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Large Phartzz
|33,109
|Miami Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill says he has heal...
|11 hr
|HePharts
|2
|Redskins' Josh Norman rips Cowboys' Dez Bryant ...
|11 hr
|JoshPharts
|2
|Colin Kaepernick supporters gather in New York ...
|11 hr
|NewPharts
|2
|Despite claiming team was 5 weeks behind after ...
|11 hr
|ClaimingPharts
|2
|The World Is Running Out of Sand
|14 hr
|World phart
|2
|Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08)
|19 hr
|This Phartzz
|42
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC