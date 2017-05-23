Faster, higher, rustier: Medals from ...

Faster, higher, rustier: Medals from Rio Olympics damaged

More than 100 athletes from around the world say the medals they won at the Rio Olympics are damaged. The IOC and Rio organizers plan to replace them with new medals.

