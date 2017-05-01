Famous Premier League overhead kicks
Liverpool's Emre Can illuminated Vicarage Road on Monday night with a fabulous overhead kick to give his side victory against Watford. The German produced a late entry for the division's goal-of-the-season contest with a powerful effort he flicked home from just inside the Hornets' penalty area.
