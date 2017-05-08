Ex-editor Kelvin MacKenzie - set to leave The Sun' after Ross Barkley column
The Sun's parent company is in negotiations with its former editor Kelvin MacKenzie over the terms of his departure, according to reports. News UK is believed to have decided to part company with the columnist after he wrote a piece comparing Everton and England footballer Ross Barkley to a gorilla, according to the Financial Times.
