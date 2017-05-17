Everton and West Ham target Gylfi Sig...

Everton and West Ham target Gylfi Sigurdsson 'very happy' at Swansea...

9 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

The Icelandic international has enjoyed a fine season grabbing nine assists and 13 goals in a struggling Swansea team - a combined total only matched in the top flight by Tottenham's Christian Eriksen. Everton, West Ham and Premier League new boys Newcastle have all been linked with him after his efforts in helping the Swans beat the drop but the 27-year-old isn't in any hurry to leave the Liberty Stadium having only penned a contract extension at the beginning of the season.

Chicago, IL

