Everton and West Ham target Gylfi Sigurdsson 'very happy' at Swansea...
The Icelandic international has enjoyed a fine season grabbing nine assists and 13 goals in a struggling Swansea team - a combined total only matched in the top flight by Tottenham's Christian Eriksen. Everton, West Ham and Premier League new boys Newcastle have all been linked with him after his efforts in helping the Swans beat the drop but the 27-year-old isn't in any hurry to leave the Liberty Stadium having only penned a contract extension at the beginning of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|30 min
|Martin Rudd
|1
|Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r...
|45 min
|Gets pharts
|6
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|LooksPhartsz
|33,048
|Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ...
|5 hr
|CanPhart
|4
|Vikings Add Former Bears DT Will Sutton
|22 hr
|Might phart
|4
|Sunday links: NFL Draft redux, an early project...
|Tue
|Better Pharts
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|Tue
|JustPhart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC