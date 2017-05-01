European Athletics proposes rewriting record books
Athletics' world governing body the IAAF has been urged to accept a "radical" new proposal that would lead to the sport's world records being rewritten. European Athletics announced on Monday that its ruling Council had accepted a project team's recommendations to overhaul the record lists by eliminating any doping doubts surrounding performances.
