European Athletics proposes rewriting...

European Athletics proposes rewriting record books

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bridgwater Mercury

Athletics' world governing body the IAAF has been urged to accept a "radical" new proposal that would lead to the sport's world records being rewritten. European Athletics announced on Monday that its ruling Council had accepted a project team's recommendations to overhaul the record lists by eliminating any doping doubts surrounding performances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bridgwater Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 3 hr darbastan 215
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr BigPharts 32,934
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... 11 hr Boston phart 2
News After lots of trades and picks, Jets fill big n... 11 hr Fill phart 2
News Deshaun Watson buys mom new car for birthday af... 11 hr Deluxe phart 2
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) Sun Were phart 72
News He's upset she used to date black men (Feb '14) Sun Dated phart 381
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,457 • Total comments across all topics: 280,709,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC