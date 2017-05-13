Essex in the driving seat against Ham...

Essex in the driving seat against Hampshire at Chelmsford

Essex's bowlers took seven Hampshire wickets for just 16 runs to leave them firmly in charge of their Specsavers County Championship contest at Chelmsford. Alastair Cook's 124, his highest first-class score of the summer, had already put the hosts in a strong position, though they were only able to add 117 more runs to their overnight score of 243 for two and were dismissed for 360.

