Eric Dier: Tottenham will start again on Monday
Eric Dier knows Tottenham must quickly put their title disappointment behind them to avoid a repeat of last season's capitulation. Eric Dier knows Tottenham must quickly put their title disappointment behind them to avoid a repeat of last season's capitulation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|3 hr
|SoPharts
|8
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|EatPharts
|32,973
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|8 hr
|Opens phartz
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|Fri
|Sure pharts
|2
|Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De...
|Fri
|NuggetsPharts
|2
|Former La Crosse School Official Charged In Sex...
|Thu
|Made Phart
|2
|'U' Addresses Sex Assault Policies After Footba...
|Thu
|Volcano Phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC