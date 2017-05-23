Eoin Morgan leads the way as England ...

Eoin Morgan leads the way as England set South Africa target of 340

2 hrs ago Read more: Western Telegraph

Eoin Morgan's 10th one-day century for England provided the backbone as the hosts posted 339 for six in the first match of the Royal London One-Day Series against South Africa. Morgan's 107 at Headingley was a real captain's contribution, paced intelligently over 93 balls and decorated with five bruising sixes.

