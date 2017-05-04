Eoin Morgan insists under-strength En...

Eoin Morgan insists under-strength England taking Ireland seriously

Eoin Morgan promises England will be fully focused against his native Ireland despite the absence of three first-choice players at the Indian Premier League. Dublin-born Morgan will lead England at Bristol in the Royal London Series on Friday, the first of two historic occasions as Ireland play international fixtures for the first time in this country - here and then at Lord's on Sunday.

