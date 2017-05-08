England Test captain Joe Root relishing one-day international bowling role

Root is inked in at number three in his country's one-day international plans, and duly delivered in the 2-0 Royal London Series victory over Ireland as he continued his remarkably consistent sequence of scores with an unbeaten 49 at Bristol and then 73 at Lord's on Sunday. And, in the absence of all-rounder Moeen Ali - left out of both fixtures as England relied on Adil Rashid as sole front-line spinner - Root also contributed with his off-breaks, recording series figures of five for 61 which included a career-best three for 52 at HQ as he bowled his full 10 overs for the first time in his career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.