England duo Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings to return to IPL after Sunday's game

England captain Eoin Morgan and wicketkeeper Sam Billings will both return to the Indian Premier League after the second and final Royal London Series match against Ireland at Lord's. The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed Morgan and Billings' plans on Saturday morning to fly back for up to three remaining matches each for Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils respectively.

