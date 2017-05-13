Edwin van der Sar on a mission to rec...

Edwin van der Sar on a mission to recapture former glories with Ajax

13 hrs ago

Former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has admitted he finds his new role as chief executive at Ajax far more stressful than when he played the game. The 46-year-old began his career with the Dutch club, then moved to Juventus and Fulham before starting a trophy-packed six years at Manchester United in 2005.

Chicago, IL

