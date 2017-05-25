Eden Hazard eyes Wembley springboard ...

Eden Hazard eyes Wembley springboard to another Chelsea glory season

Eden Hazard believes Chelsea can lay down the challenge to their rivals for next season by completing a Premier League and FA Cup double on Saturday. Antonio Conte will be seeking a double in his first season as head coach when the Premier League winners face Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

