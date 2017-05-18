Ed Miliband campaigns the fun way: Fi...

Ed Miliband campaigns the fun way: Five things we learned from election campaign

14 hrs ago

So who wants to see a little clip of @Ed_Miliband calling bingo at the winning post Moorends? I do???? full video hopefully on tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Zq3MRVcegy Former Labour leader Ed Miliband appears to have reached for Nick Clegg's 2015 general election playbook - have fun while campaigning. After being pictured attempting to mow the lawn of a constituent, Mr Miliband has now been filmed calling bingo numbers.

