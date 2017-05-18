Ed Miliband campaigns the fun way: Five things we learned from election campaign
So who wants to see a little clip of @Ed_Miliband calling bingo at the winning post Moorends? I do???? full video hopefully on tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Zq3MRVcegy Former Labour leader Ed Miliband appears to have reached for Nick Clegg's 2015 general election playbook - have fun while campaigning. After being pictured attempting to mow the lawn of a constituent, Mr Miliband has now been filmed calling bingo numbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12)
|3 hr
|HePharted
|32
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|4 hr
|She phartz
|13
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Be phart
|33,058
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|12 hr
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r...
|14 hr
|Gets pharts
|6
|Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ...
|19 hr
|CanPhart
|4
|Vikings Add Former Bears DT Will Sutton
|Wed
|Might phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC