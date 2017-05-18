Duffy dominates as Royals top Yankees 5-1 to avoid sweep
Danny Duffy tossed seven innings of three-hit ball, Mike Moustakas hit a three-run homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees 5-1 on Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep. Duffy struck out a season-best 10 while walking two and earning his first win since April 14, against the Angels.
