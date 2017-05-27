Dozier's 2-run shot in 8th spurs Twins to 5-3 win over Rays Brian Dozier hits tiebreaking 2-run homer as Minnesota Twins top Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2ragj2G Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tommy Hunter throws against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Minneapolis. MINNEAPOLIS - After his torrid second half last season left him with 42 homers, Brian Dozier would be wise not to worry about his future totals.

